Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Cats ranked #20 in preseason AP Top 25

Will Levis Saturday at Kroger Field.
Will Levis Saturday at Kroger Field.(UK Athletics)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time since 1978, UK is in the preseason Associated Press college football top 25.

The Cats are #20. It is just the fifth time that they have been ranked in the poll and the first time they have ever been ranked in both the AP and Coaches polls. They are #21 in the coaches version.

UK kicks off the season on Saturday, Septmeber 3, hosting Miami (Ohio).

Here is the top 25 with first place votes in parentheses:

Record Pts Prv

1. Alabama (54) 0-0 1566 2

2. Ohio St. (6) 0-0 1506 6

3. Georgia (3) 0-0 1455 1

4. Clemson 0-0 1292 14

5. Notre Dame 0-0 1242 8

6. Texas A&M 0-0 1212 -

7. Utah 0-0 1209 12

8. Michigan 0-0 1203 3

9. Oklahoma 0-0 956 10

10. Baylor 0-0 884 5

11. Oregon 0-0 831 22

12. Oklahoma St. 0-0 814 7

13. NC State 0-0 752 20

14. Southern Cal 0-0 711 -

15. Michigan St. 0-0 631 9

16. Miami 0-0 476 -

17. Pittsburgh 0-0 383 13

18. Wisconsin 0-0 365 -

19. Arkansas 0-0 348 21

20. Kentucky 0-0 332 18

21. Mississippi 0-0 324 11

22. Wake Forest 0-0 303 15

23. Cincinnati 0-0 265 4

24. Houston 0-0 263 17

25. BYU 0-0 234 19

Others receiving votes: Tennessee 180, Texas 164, Iowa 163, Penn St. 160, LSU 55, Fresno St. 32, Minnesota 31, UCF 27, Purdue 17, Mississippi St. 15, Auburn 15, Florida 14, Kansas St. 14, North Carolina 9, Boise St. 5, Air Force 4, Appalachian St. 4, South Carolina 2, UCLA 2, San Diego St. 2, Utah St. 2, Nebraska 1.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane on reports of a...
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash
Maria Lara, 42, has been charged with murder, operating a motor vehicle under the influence,...
Woman charged in fatal accident on Watterson Expressway
Jefferson County Public Schools security called Louisville Metro Police around 11:30 a.m. on...
JCPS confirms first gun found on school campus in 2022-23 school year
A 43-year-old man was killed in the crash.
Illinois man dies in Oldham County crash

Latest News

The University of Louisville women's volleyball team advanced to the school's first Final Four...
Cards, Cats and Toppers all are in volleyball preseason top 25
A new set of sneakers inspired by University of Louisville athletics will be releasing soon by...
Hailey van Lith, adidas debut new UofL-inspired sneakers
Semifinals are set for Wednesday
Women’s Cup Semifinals are Set
Antonio Reeves was named the MVP of the Big Blue Bahamas trip.
Hot shooting Reeves Sparks Kentucky Comeback