Cats ranked #20 in preseason AP Top 25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time since 1978, UK is in the preseason Associated Press college football top 25.

The Cats are #20. It is just the fifth time that they have been ranked in the poll and the first time they have ever been ranked in both the AP and Coaches polls. They are #21 in the coaches version.

UK kicks off the season on Saturday, Septmeber 3, hosting Miami (Ohio).

Here is the top 25 with first place votes in parentheses:

Record Pts Prv

1. Alabama (54) 0-0 1566 2

2. Ohio St. (6) 0-0 1506 6

3. Georgia (3) 0-0 1455 1

4. Clemson 0-0 1292 14

5. Notre Dame 0-0 1242 8

6. Texas A&M 0-0 1212 -

7. Utah 0-0 1209 12

8. Michigan 0-0 1203 3

9. Oklahoma 0-0 956 10

10. Baylor 0-0 884 5

11. Oregon 0-0 831 22

12. Oklahoma St. 0-0 814 7

13. NC State 0-0 752 20

14. Southern Cal 0-0 711 -

15. Michigan St. 0-0 631 9

16. Miami 0-0 476 -

17. Pittsburgh 0-0 383 13

18. Wisconsin 0-0 365 -

19. Arkansas 0-0 348 21

20. Kentucky 0-0 332 18

21. Mississippi 0-0 324 11

22. Wake Forest 0-0 303 15

23. Cincinnati 0-0 265 4

24. Houston 0-0 263 17

25. BYU 0-0 234 19

Others receiving votes: Tennessee 180, Texas 164, Iowa 163, Penn St. 160, LSU 55, Fresno St. 32, Minnesota 31, UCF 27, Purdue 17, Mississippi St. 15, Auburn 15, Florida 14, Kansas St. 14, North Carolina 9, Boise St. 5, Air Force 4, Appalachian St. 4, South Carolina 2, UCLA 2, San Diego St. 2, Utah St. 2, Nebraska 1.

