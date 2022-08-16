Cats ranked #20 in preseason AP Top 25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time since 1978, UK is in the preseason Associated Press college football top 25.
The Cats are #20. It is just the fifth time that they have been ranked in the poll and the first time they have ever been ranked in both the AP and Coaches polls. They are #21 in the coaches version.
UK kicks off the season on Saturday, Septmeber 3, hosting Miami (Ohio).
Here is the top 25 with first place votes in parentheses:
Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (54) 0-0 1566 2
2. Ohio St. (6) 0-0 1506 6
3. Georgia (3) 0-0 1455 1
4. Clemson 0-0 1292 14
5. Notre Dame 0-0 1242 8
6. Texas A&M 0-0 1212 -
7. Utah 0-0 1209 12
8. Michigan 0-0 1203 3
9. Oklahoma 0-0 956 10
10. Baylor 0-0 884 5
11. Oregon 0-0 831 22
12. Oklahoma St. 0-0 814 7
13. NC State 0-0 752 20
14. Southern Cal 0-0 711 -
15. Michigan St. 0-0 631 9
16. Miami 0-0 476 -
17. Pittsburgh 0-0 383 13
18. Wisconsin 0-0 365 -
19. Arkansas 0-0 348 21
20. Kentucky 0-0 332 18
21. Mississippi 0-0 324 11
22. Wake Forest 0-0 303 15
23. Cincinnati 0-0 265 4
24. Houston 0-0 263 17
25. BYU 0-0 234 19
Others receiving votes: Tennessee 180, Texas 164, Iowa 163, Penn St. 160, LSU 55, Fresno St. 32, Minnesota 31, UCF 27, Purdue 17, Mississippi St. 15, Auburn 15, Florida 14, Kansas St. 14, North Carolina 9, Boise St. 5, Air Force 4, Appalachian St. 4, South Carolina 2, UCLA 2, San Diego St. 2, Utah St. 2, Nebraska 1.
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.