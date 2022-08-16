Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Below average and pleasant until the weekend

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few patches of fog possible overnight
  • Below-average temperatures through the end of the workweek
  • Storms move back in this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will break up this evening, leading to a few patches of fog in select spots overnight. Lows will drop into the 60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is a good-looking day with a mix of sun and clouds alongside a very small pop-up shower chance during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s, still below normal for this time of year.

Wednesday night is pleasant and mostly clear with lows in the 60s.

Thursday is an even sunnier and slightly warmer day as high pressure tightens its grip on our weather. Highs will be well into the 80s, but the humidity will be down a touch compared to recent days.

While a few isolated storms are possible on Friday through the heating of the day, Saturday is the day that sees an uptick in scattered storm activity. It’s all thanks to an area of low pressure and an attached cold front that will be diving down toward Indiana from the Upper Midwest.

Expect Sunday and Monday to be the stormiest days of the forecast with the front nearby before storms lessen for the rest of the next workweek.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Goode Weather Blog Update
Goode Weather Blog 8/15
The weather may have unintended impacts on one of the most popular games in the world.
Behind the Forecast: How weather impacts soccer matches