FORECAST: Increasing clouds with isolated rain chance

Isolated to scattered showers are possible today

Sunny, warm midweek

WEEKEND: Rain chances increase as highs sit in the 80s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds increase this morning and stick around through the afternoon. While most locations look to stay dry, an isolated downpour can’t be ruled out. Highs today sit in the 80s.

Any downpours that fire this afternoon, fade during the evening. Clouds clear tonight as temperatures slide into the 60s.

Wednesday features a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures return to the 80s.

We’ll see mostly clear skies Wednesday night. Lows once again fall into the 60s.

Humidity and temperatures rise toward the weekend with shower and thunderstorm chances also increase. We’ll monitor the trends on this to adjust rain chances as we get closer.

