FORECAST: Small shower risk this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Isolated to scattered showers possible today

Mid-week looks sunny and pleasant

Rain chance increase Saturday and ramp up Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will continue to flow into the area this afternoon. Spotty showers will be possible but most will remain dry. Any downpours that fire this afternoon, fade during the evening.

Clouds clear tonight as temperatures slide into the 60s.

Wednesday features a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures return to the 80s.

We’ll see mostly clear skies Wednesday night. Lows once again fall into the 60s.

