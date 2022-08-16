Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Small shower risk this afternoon

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Isolated to scattered showers possible today
  • Mid-week looks sunny and pleasant
  • Rain chance increase Saturday and ramp up Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will continue to flow into the area this afternoon. Spotty showers will be possible but most will remain dry. Any downpours that fire this afternoon, fade during the evening.

Clouds clear tonight as temperatures slide into the 60s.

Wednesday features a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures return to the 80s.

We’ll see mostly clear skies Wednesday night. Lows once again fall into the 60s.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane on reports of a...
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash
Maria Lara, 42, has been charged with murder, operating a motor vehicle under the influence,...
Woman charged in fatal accident on Watterson Expressway
Jefferson County Public Schools security called Louisville Metro Police around 11:30 a.m. on...
JCPS confirms first gun found on school campus in 2022-23 school year
Maria Lara
Woman denies claims she was driving in fiery crash that killed man, injured passenger on I-264

Latest News

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Tuesday, August 16, 2022
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog Update
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 8/15
The weather may have unintended impacts on one of the most popular games in the world.
Behind the Forecast: How weather impacts soccer matches