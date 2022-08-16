Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Girl Scouts roll out a new cookie flavor

The Girl Scouts announced their latest cookie: Raspberry Rally.
The Girl Scouts announced their latest cookie: Raspberry Rally.(Girl Scouts via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Girl Scouts revealed the latest cookie in their lineup, the Raspberry Rally.

Raspberry Rally is described as a sister cookie to Thin Mints.

The cookie infused with raspberry flavor of mint and dipped in the same chocolate coating.

The Girl Scouts announced their latest cookie: Raspberry Rally.
The Girl Scouts announced their latest cookie: Raspberry Rally.(Girl Scouts via CNN Newsource)

Raspberry Rally will be the first Girl Scout cookie available only for online purchases and delivery directly to homes.

A local Girl Scout will place the order for you online. The group said the goal is to help them build e-commerce skills.

The new cookies will be available during the 2023 cookie season, which runs from January to April.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane on reports of a...
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash
Jefferson County Public Schools security called Louisville Metro Police around 11:30 a.m. on...
JCPS confirms first gun found on school campus in 2022-23 school year
Maria Lara, 42, has been charged with murder, operating a motor vehicle under the influence,...
Woman charged in fatal accident on Watterson Expressway
Maria Lara
Woman denies claims she was driving in fiery crash that killed man, injured passenger on I-264

Latest News

The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. A new Tiktok trend reportedly details...
16-year-old arrested for stealing cars as part of TikTok challenge
FILE - Visitors view the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at the popular Horseshoe Bend in...
Drought-stricken states to get less Colorado River water, officials announce
Louisville, Ky. skyline as seen from the Jeffersonville, Ind. SkyTrack camera.
FORECAST: Below average and pleasant until the weekend
FILE - Members of the U.S. Secret Service Counter Assault Team walk through the Rotunda as they...
DHS watchdog rebuffs lawmakers on Secret Service testimony