GM recalls 484K big SUVs to fix problem third-row seat belts

General Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that can...
General Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that can cause the third-row seat belts to malfunction.(General Motors)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that can cause the third-row seat belts to malfunction.

The recall covers Chevrolet Suburbans and Tahoes, Cadillac Escalades and GMC Yukons from 2021 and 2022.

The automaker says rivets that hold the buckle to the mounting bracket on the left- and right-side third-row seats may have been formed improperly.

The belts may not properly hold a passenger in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

The company says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will inspect the rivet heads and replace buckle assemblies if needed. Owners will be notified starting Sept. 26.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

