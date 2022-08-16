Hailey van Lith, adidas debut new UofL-inspired sneakers

Contact Troubleshooters
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new set of sneakers inspired by University of Louisville athletics will be releasing soon by adidas.

UofL women’s basketball point guard Hailey van Lith posted pictures of the new adidas Ultraboost 1.0 Louisville colorway on her social media on Monday.

“New heat for #theville,” van Lith posted with pictures of the new shoes.

Back in July, van Lith was one of 15 female student-athletes who entered Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) endorsement agreements with adidas on the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

The company said it would use NIL opportunities to further promote equality initiatives that would make sports accessible to all people.

While the release date was not given for the shoes, Cards fans can sign up for early access notifications when the shoes release.

