‘He didn’t have to put a bullet in my daughter’s head’: Man accused of Smoketown double murder appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 24-year-old man, accused of shooting and killing two people found dead inside a car the night before New Year’s Eve 2020, appeared in court on Tuesday morning.

Mahlon Harris was arraigned in court on Tuesday after being indicted for the shooting deaths of 21-year-old Antonia Lucas and 23-year-old Daniel Key Jr that happened on Dec. 30, 2020.

Police found Lucas and Key shot to death inside of a car in the 700 block of Lampton Street. For months, officials and family continued their search for answers until Harris was indicted on July 27.

Lucas’ mother spoke at Tuesday’s arraignment about her daughter’s life and how she should still be here.

“I feel like (Harris) didn’t have to put a bullet in my daughter’s head that day,” Lucas’ mother said. “There was something else he could have done. I don’t know what happened that day, but he did not have to put a gun to my daughter’s head and shoot her like that, and leave her in another part of town from which it happened.”

Harris’ bond is at $1 million, and his next appearance in court is scheduled for October 23.

