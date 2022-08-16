Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS superintendent questioned on district’s mask policy

JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio described decisions on masking to be “excruciating,” acknowledging a sharply divided public.
By David Mattingly
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio described decisions on masking to be “excruciating,” acknowledging a sharply divided public.

The comment came Tuesday while speaking to a joint legislative committee on education at the State Capitol.

“I struggled with it,” Pollio said.  “It has not been easy, it has been for the past two-and-a-half years, since March 2020.  Every decision has been excruciating on recommendations that I sent to the Board. Early on in this, I said I would follow CDC guidelines.”

Pollio’s leadership in the JCPS mask requirement was questioned by state Adrienne Southworth, (R-District 7), whose district includes a portion of Jefferson County.

“When can we expect JCPS to come out the pandemic?” Southworth said.  “And can there be a more nuanced approach, like when somebody is sick they stay home, rather than 100,000 kids all wear a mask?”

Pollio responded reaffirming his decision to follow CDC recommendations.

“I was on a conference call yesterday with the White House and the CDC guidance is, I mean it is clear what the CDC says should happen when you are in red,” Pollio said. “They said clearly we recommend universal masking when a community is in red.”

Pollio wore a mask as he spoke in front of mask-less legislators, explaining as long as Jefferson County is in the red for high COVID cases, masks will be mandatory in schools.

A yellow designation would result in targeted masking for people exposed. Green would allow voluntary masking.

“I said from the very beginning of following CDC guidance, Pollio said.  “People disagree with that, but I’m hoping that we go yellow soon so we can come out of it. And that’s where I stand on it.”

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

