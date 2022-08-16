Kennedy Bridge reopens after multi-vehicle crash causes 6-hour long delay

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Southbound I-65 traffic coming from Indiana into Kentucky was slowed for nearly six hours due to an crash involving multiple commercial vehicles, one of which appears to have overturned.

The crash was reported to MetroSafe at 1:17 p.m. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis, at least five commercial trucks were involved in the crash.

LMPD partnered with Indiana law enforcement officials to investigate the incident and clear the scene.

Police said at least one person was reported with serious injuries who was taken to University Hospital for treatment.

Around 7:06 p.m., TRIMARC confirmed the bridge had reopened.

