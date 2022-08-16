Louisville’s Susan G. Komen 'More Than Pink Walk' needs volunteers, participants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk is making a return to Louisville next month. Right now they need people to register to walk and volunteer for the September 10 event.

This marks the first time since the pandemic started that the group is hosting an in-person event.

Louisville is one of the first city’s to hold the walk this year, so the organization needs some help from volunteers.

“About 100 from everywhere from helping in our Hope Village tents, to registration, to people who want to physically get out there and unload boxes and move t-shirts, so all kinds of things,” said Rachel Smith, the development director for Susan G. Komen Evansville.

Click here if you’d like to register for the walk, and click here if you would like to volunteer. There are opportunities both on the day of the event and set up on the day before.

