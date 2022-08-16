Man wounded in Bashford Manor neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting that has left a man hospitalized.

The victim was found by officers around 12:45 a.m. after officers were called to the 3300 block of River Chase Court. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and listed in serious condition, according to LMPD.

Detectives are seeking those responsible for the shooting. Anyone with information can call the crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). You can also provide your tip online by clicking here.

