Man wounded in Bashford Manor neighborhood shooting

LMPD officers were called to the scene of a shooting in the 600 block of South 35th Street...
LMPD officers were called to the scene of a shooting in the 600 block of South 35th Street Monday night.(Pexels)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting that has left a man hospitalized.

The victim was found by officers around 12:45 a.m. after officers were called to the 3300 block of River Chase Court. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and listed in serious condition, according to LMPD.

Detectives are seeking those responsible for the shooting. Anyone with information can call the crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). You can also provide your tip online by clicking here.

