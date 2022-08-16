Multiple vehicle crash on Kennedy Bridge causing delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Southbound I-65 traffic coming from Indiana into Kentucky is being slowed due to an crash involving multiple commercial vehicles, one of which appears to have overturned.

The crash was reported to MetroSafe at 1:17 p.m. Emergency crews are on the scene. No report of injuries has been given.

TRIMARC cameras show traffic is currently being allowed to pass the accident scene using the far right lane.

It is unknown how long it will take to clear the accident.

