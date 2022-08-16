Contact Troubleshooters
Plans move forward for apartments at site of burned down church

Rendering for The Jacob apartments on Floyd and Jacob Streets.
Rendering for The Jacob apartments on Floyd and Jacob Streets.
By Sean Baute
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The site of the church that burned and was ultimately torn down on the corner of Floyd and Jacob Streets could soon be home to a new apartment complex.

It’s a 97-family apartment complex with the goal of providing affordable housing to people in the area.

It sits across Jacob Street from the Norton Downtown parking garage, and across Floyd Street from the WAVE News studios.

Aptly named, “The Jacob” will be a four-story residential community with a leasing office, a fitness center, Wi-Fi access and other similar amenities you’d find in other apartment complexes.

LDG Development is responsible for the building’s construction. The complex would be for people whose household income is lower than that of the median income for the area.

“We believe everybody deserves a quality place to live,” said LDG Development Manager Ramona Vasta, “no matter how much money you make; your race, your age, social status, you deserve a safe space to live and that’s the mission we live by every day.”

According to their website, LDG will screen all applicants for employment, background, and credit checks.

On average, their residents make a household income of $38,000.

There will be around 26 parking spaces on the property. Any other parking will have to be on the street.

“I’m glad to know it’s just not going to be an empty lot,” said Patrick Masterson, who runs a print shop down the street.

Masterson said he has no concerns about the property, because the neighborhood could use any love it can get.

”I think you have people move here, and that just helps other businesses and gets more services,” Masterson said.

LDG said it could be mid to late next year before construction starts. The group already has approval for zoning, but is awaiting a completed construction plan and approval from Metro Council.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

