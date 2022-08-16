Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Threat against federal law enforcement ‘imminent,’ official says

The FBI is facing an unprecedented number of threats following the search of Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago. (CNN, WKRC, Sean Campbell/News2Share)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Federal law enforcement officers are facing a “real” and “imminent” threat, a representative from an FBI organization said.

In an interview with CNN, Special Agent Brian O’Hare, head of the FBI Agents Association, urged the country’s political leaders to immediately and publicly denounce recent attacks on the agency.

“FBI Special Agents are dedicated members of the law enforcement community who put their lives on the line every day to protect the public from criminals and terrorists. Special Agents and their families should never be threatened with violence, including for doing their jobs,” he said recently in a statement.

Fencing was installed recently in front of the FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C., amid a...
Fencing was installed recently in front of the FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C., amid a rise in threats against the FBI.(Source: CNN)

“The threats made recently contribute to an atmosphere where some have, or will, accept violence against law enforcement as appropriate. It is not. This is not a partisan or political issue. It is a matter of public safety and basic decency.”

The FBI said they’ve been looking into an unprecedented number of threats to bureau personnel and property.

It’s more than just words. A man attacked the FBI office in Cincinnati on Thursday armed with a nail gun and a rifle, fled and then died in a gun battle with police.

The threats started after they searched the Florida resort of former President Donald Trump earlier this month.

O’Hare said the attacks are making it difficult for them to accomplish their mission of protecting the American people.

Lawmakers want more information about the classified documents. (MSNBC/DOJ/CNN/POOL/WPTV/CBS/GETTY IMAGES/FOX NEWS/AMERICA’S VOICE/REAL AMERICA'S VOICE)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane on reports of a...
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash
Maria Lara, 42, has been charged with murder, operating a motor vehicle under the influence,...
Woman charged in fatal accident on Watterson Expressway
Jefferson County Public Schools security called Louisville Metro Police around 11:30 a.m. on...
JCPS confirms first gun found on school campus in 2022-23 school year
Maria Lara
Woman denies claims she was driving in fiery crash that killed man, injured passenger on I-264

Latest News

A toddler in Georgia found a woman who had been missing for four days while he was playing with...
Georgia boy finds missing woman while playing with bubbles
Methodist North Hospital in Memphis was near the scene of a shooting overnight.
6 people hospitalized after shooting near Memphis hospital
Explosions are seen from the beach in Crimea on Tuesday.
Blasts, fire hits military depot in Russian-annexed Crimea
Trump's club has had security woes.
Security concerns nothing new at Mar-a-Lago, experts say