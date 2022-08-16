Contact Troubleshooters
Tom Holland announces break from social media for mental health reasons

Tom Holland says he has stepped away from Instagram and Twitter for mental health reasons. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Mandy Gaither
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(CNN) – He’s a popular actor best known for his role as Spider-Man and he has millions of social media followers.

But this week, Tom Holland announced that he stepped away from Instagram and Twitter for his mental health.

In a video posted on Instagram, Holland said social media has been detrimental to his mental state, so he’s taking a step back.

“I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming,” he said. “I get caught up, and I spiral when I read things about me online.”

Holland has more than 67 million followers on Instagram and more than 7 million on Twitter but hasn’t posted that often.

Arianna Galligher, associate director at the Ohio State’s Star Trauma Recovery Center, said spending too much time on social media can affect your ability to live happily. Instead, you just end up getting a running commentary on it.

“Human beings are social creatures by nature, but just like all things, there is too much of a good thing,” she said.

Galligher said being on social media may not be a good idea in general for some people since it doesn’t bring them the connection or joy they may be seeking.

For others, stepping back and re-engaging in an intentional way may work better. She said she hopes others will follow Holland’s lead.

“Just being able to say, ‘I’m struggling,’ and being able to find out you’re not alone in that is very powerful,” Galligher said.

Holland’s candid video prompted praise from fans and fellow celebrities, including singer Justin Bieber, who commented, “I love you, man.”

