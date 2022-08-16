Contact Troubleshooters
Watching Out for You: New Louisville homeowners met with flooding

A Louisville couple was excited after buying a home until it started raining this summer. Within the first few weeks of moving, their yard and basement flooded.
By Connie Leonard
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When you become a new homeowner, it’s an exciting time. That’s was the case for a Louisville couple this summer until it started raining.

Within the first few weeks of moving in, both their yard and basement flooded.

Watch the full report above.

For emergencies like this or to report a problem call MSD Consumer Help, call (502) 540-6000 or hit the help box at louisvillemsd.org

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

