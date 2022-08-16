Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Wesley House receives donation for services helping low-income families

An organization that helps low-income families in the Louisville area received a monetary boost...
An organization that helps low-income families in the Louisville area received a monetary boost on Monday.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An organization that helps low-income families in the Louisville area received a monetary boost on Monday.

Wesley House Community Services, which creates programs to provide essential services for Louisville families in need, was donated a $4,000 check from unions with the Greater Louisville United Labor Picnic and Kentucky Kingdom.

The community center, located at 5114 Preston Highway, offers programs for early-childhood aged kids to adults and advocates for systemic change promoting equity.

“We’re a head start center, we provide out of school services for our school aged youth, and we provide workforce and economic development services for adults,” Patricia Williams, Wesley House president and CEO said. “So we service the entire family, in order to really truly make an impact and change the trajectory of their lives.”

The Greater Louisville United Labor Picnic will also be hosting a car and bike show over Labor Day weekend with proceeds going to support Zoo Kids Inc., Shop with a Deputy, and the Arthur Kling Senior Center.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maria Lara, 42, has been charged with murder, operating a motor vehicle under the influence,...
Woman charged in fatal accident on Watterson Expressway
A 43-year-old man was killed in the crash.
Illinois man dies in Oldham County crash
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
LMPD: Person killed in fiery crash on Watterson Expressway
One year ago a mother was found dead inside her apartment in the Saint Dennis neighborhood.
Sister, son of Louisville woman found dead seek support to pay for school

Latest News

Sheriff disputes allegations of sexual assault during October incident at Clark County Jail
Sheriff disputes allegations of sexual assault during October incident at Clark County Jail
Maria Lara, 42, was charged with murder for the death of 33-year-old Dominique Johnson.
Woman denies claims she was driving in fiery crash that killed man, injured passenger on I-264
The sign will serve as a memorial for fallen LMPD Officer Zachary Cottongim. It will act as a...
Strip of highway to be named in honor of fallen LMPD officer
Clark County investigators said they found no evidence of sexual assault when male inmates...
Sheriff disputes allegations of sexual assault during October incident at Clark County Jail