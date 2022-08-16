Wesley House receives donation for services helping low-income families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An organization that helps low-income families in the Louisville area received a monetary boost on Monday.

Wesley House Community Services, which creates programs to provide essential services for Louisville families in need, was donated a $4,000 check from unions with the Greater Louisville United Labor Picnic and Kentucky Kingdom.

The community center, located at 5114 Preston Highway, offers programs for early-childhood aged kids to adults and advocates for systemic change promoting equity.

“We’re a head start center, we provide out of school services for our school aged youth, and we provide workforce and economic development services for adults,” Patricia Williams, Wesley House president and CEO said. “So we service the entire family, in order to really truly make an impact and change the trajectory of their lives.”

The Greater Louisville United Labor Picnic will also be hosting a car and bike show over Labor Day weekend with proceeds going to support Zoo Kids Inc., Shop with a Deputy, and the Arthur Kling Senior Center.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.