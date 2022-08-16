Woman indicted for murder in 2021 head-on crash

Contact Troubleshooters
Melissa Lauren Ybarra, 48, was indicted August 10, 2022 on single counts of murder and assault, four counts of wanton endangerment, two counts of criminal mischief, one count of operating a vehicle under the influence and one count of speeding. The charges are in connection to a deadly crash on November 16, 2021 on Eastern Parkway at Pindell Avenue.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Grand Jury has indicted a Louisville woman on multiple charges, including murder, in connection with a deadly crash on Eastern Parkway late last Fall.

Melissa Lauren Ybarra, 48, was indicted August 10. In addition to murder, she is charged with one count of assault, four counts of wanton endangerment, two counts of criminal mischief, one count of operating a vehicle under the influence and one count of speeding.

The indictment says that on November 16, 2021, Ybarra was driving a “vehicle in excess of the speed limit while intoxicated.” At the intersection of Eastern Parkway and Pindell Ave., Ybarra’s vehicle crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head on.

An occupant of the vehicle struck, Donna Durbin, 32, of Louisville, died at University of Louisville Hospital from her injuries about an hour after the crash.

Because the case was presented directly to the grand jury, Ybarra was arraigned Monday morning in Jefferson Circuit Court. Bond was set at $50,000 cash and she was taken to Louisville Metro Corrections for processing. Ybarra was released from custody after posting 10% of her bond.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

