Worldfest; Hike, Bike & Paddle to return over Labor Day weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two community events will be returning to Louisville over Labor Day weekend.

Worldfest will kick off on the Belvedere for its 20th anniversary from Sept. 2 through Sept. 5, as announced by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Tuesday.

The four-day event will feature more than 70 live acts, more than 40 food vendors and multiple booths offering merchandise from around the world.

“WorldFest is extraordinarily important, because it’s a wonderful symbol of how we’ve grown as a global community,” Fischer said. “That’s been one of my major priorities, because I want our kids to grow up in a city that looks like the world, so when they operate around the world, they’re comfortable.”

As part of WorldFest, the Muhammad Ali Center will also host a Naturalization Ceremony on Sept. 2, where more than 60 immigrants will become United States citizens.

The Parade of Cultures will also take place downtown on Sept. 3, with different cultures on display marching from 5th Street to the top of the Belvedere.

The mayor also announced the return of Hike, Bike & Paddle on Labor Day, happening at the Louisville Community Boathouse at 1325 River Road.

Hikers will have the option to go on one of four different route options, including over the Big Four Bridge and one on the Belle of Louisville Wharf.

Cyclists will be able to travel on the longest course of the event so far, with an 18.2-mile course heading down River Road to Kennedy Park and back to the Community Boathouse.

Paddlers will have a five-mile scenic course along the Ohio River through the McAlpine Locks to the Shawnee Boat Ramp.

The event will also feature demonstrations and group participation in yoga, Tai Chi and Zumba.

For more information on WorldFest, click or tap here. For more information on the Mayor’s Hike, Bike & Paddle, click or tap here.

