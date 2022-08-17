Contact Troubleshooters
Confluent Health celebrates new Louisville headquarters bringing 350 full-time jobs

A Kentucky-based healthcare company is expanding its office space and moving into a new Louisville headquarters expected to bring in hundreds of jobs.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky-based healthcare company is expanding its office space and moving into a new Louisville headquarters expected to bring in hundreds of jobs.

Confluent Health, a physical and occupational therapy-based company, opened its new national headquarters located in the Louisville Metro at 1650 Lyndon Farm Court.

Through a $10 million investment, the new headquarters doubles the previous office space to more than 36,000 square feet and will offer new roles in marketing, IT, human resources and administrative roles.

“(Confluent Health) began in Elizabethtown, came to Louisville in 2014, and look at what it’s become,” Sen. Mitch McConnell said at Wednesday’s grand opening. “This massive countrywide business headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. This is exactly what we need more of.”

The company said it’s expanding its headquarters due to increased demand from numerous acquisitions and organic growth.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

