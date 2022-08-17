Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Court upholds decision to deny parentless teen abortion

The pregnant 16-year-old doesn’t have parents. Florida law requires written consent from a...
The pregnant 16-year-old doesn’t have parents. Florida law requires written consent from a parent or legal guardian before terminating a pregnancy of anyone under 18.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:47 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Florida appellate court is upholding a lower court’s decision to deny a pregnant teenager a waiver to have an abortion without parental consent.

The 16-year-old, referred to in court documents as Jane Doe 22-B, doesn’t have parents. Florida law requires written consent from a parent or legal guardian before terminating a pregnancy of anyone under 18.

According to the appellate court decision, the teen did not prove that she was sufficiently mature to decide whether to terminate her pregnancy.

The teen told the court she is not ready to have a baby, does not have a job, is still in school and the child’s father is unable to assist her.

One of the appellate judges involved in the case said in a dissent he did not fully agree with the circuit judge’s decision and that the appellate court should return the case to the lower court.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane on reports of a...
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights
Southbound I-65 traffic coming from Indiana into Kentucky was slowed for nearly six hours due...
Kennedy Bridge reopens after multi-vehicle crash causes 6-hour long delay

Latest News

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, has been...
Rep. Cheney says she could not go along with Trump's election lies
Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6...
Trump foe Liz Cheney defeated in Wyoming GOP primary
Police say Stefan Hutchison, 33, has been arrested and is facing several charges after...
Man accused of security breach, causing airport chaos ‘couldn’t wait for flight,’ police say
The Jefferson County Public School Board voted 4-3 Tuesday night not to amend the meeting’s...
JCPS Board votes not to discuss mask policy; superintendent responds to AG’s letter