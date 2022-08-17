First case of monkeypox in Fayette County confirmed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first of monkeypox in Fayette County has been confirmed.

The case was listed as “probable” Wednesday morning, but health officials told us Wednesday afternoon the case is now confirmed.

So far, three other cases have been confirmed in Jefferson County. There are 13 probable cases in several other counties, including Montgomery.

Lexington’s case is only the second to pop up in central Kentucky.

Thursday, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is holding a monkeypox vaccine clinic. However, registration for the clinic is now closed.

While the state has the total number of cases at 17, the CDC lists Kentucky with 15 cases. Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack has mentioned that there can be some reporting lag.

This is a developing story.

County Probable Cases Confirmed Cases Total Barren 1 0 1 Fayette 0 1 1 Jefferson 7 3 10 Kenton 1 0 1 McCracken 1 0 1 Montgomery 1 0 1 Warren 2 0 2 Total 13 4 17

