First case of monkeypox in Fayette County confirmed

The case was listed as “probable” Wednesday morning, but health officials told us Wednesday afternoon the case is now confirmed.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first of monkeypox in Fayette County has been confirmed.

So far, three other cases have been confirmed in Jefferson County. There are 13 probable cases in several other counties, including Montgomery.

Lexington’s case is only the second to pop up in central Kentucky.

Thursday, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is holding a monkeypox vaccine clinic. However, registration for the clinic is now closed.

While the state has the total number of cases at 17, the CDC lists Kentucky with 15 cases. Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack has mentioned that there can be some reporting lag.

This is a developing story.

CountyProbable CasesConfirmed CasesTotal
Barren101
Fayette011
Jefferson7310
Kenton101
McCracken101
Montgomery101
Warren202
Total13417

