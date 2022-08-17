FORECAST: Late week highs nearing normal in the upper 80s

WEATHER HEADLINES

Patchy fog early Thursday

Mid to upper 80s to end the week

Rain chances scattered Saturday / more likely Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a partly cloudy start, we’ll see a gradual clearing of clouds overnight with lows in the 60s. A few patches of fog are possible heading into Thursday morning.

Thursday is another good-looking day, with highs in the 80s underneath mostly sunny skies. There’s another outside chance of a brief pop-up downpour, but by far that will be the exception, not the rule.

Thursday night looks mainly clear and comfortable as lows get down into the 60s once again.

Friday is another very warm day in the 80s, but this time, isolated storms in the afternoon will be slightly more likely, thanks to some mild influence from a system to the west starting to move in.

Saturday’s storm chance is looking fairly low, lower than previous outlooks, so don’t cancel your plans!

Sunday’s storm chance really kicks in though thanks to a system diving in from the northwest. Once we get through the storminess of early next week we’ll see a drier, cooler pattern for the rest of the week.

