FORECAST: Lots of sunshine this afternoon

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Other than a small shower chance today, it is a dry pattern
  • Warming up just in time for the KY State Fair
  • Rain chances increase into the weekend, especially by Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lots of sunshine into the afternoon with passing clouds moving in from the east by mid-afternoon. Only a very small chance that a brief shower could develop with those clouds but it looks quite limited.

A partly cloudy evening gives way to mostly clear skies tonight as temperatures return to the 60s.

Thursday features sunny skies and highs well into the 80s. Humidity will also be on the rise as the Kentucky State Fair begins.

Clear to partly cloudy Thursday night. Lows fall into the 60s once again.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

