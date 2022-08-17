FORECAST: Sunny, warm before weekend rain chances

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: Isolated downpours are possible this afternoon

WARMTH: Highs in the 80s for the rest of the week

WEEKEND: Rain chances increase; chances highest on Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see plenty of sunshine today as highs return to the low to mid-80s. An isolated downpour is possible, however, most will stay dry.

A partly cloudy evening gives way to mostly clear skies tonight as temperatures return to the 60s.

Thursday features sunny skies and highs in the 80s. Humidity will also be on the rise as the Kentucky State Fair begins.

Clear to partly cloudy Thursday night. Lows fall into the 60s once again.

Friday looks mainly dry before rain chances increase this weekend. While some downpours are expected on Saturday, rain chances are higher on Sunday.

