Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Sunny, warm before weekend rain chances

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • RAIN CHANCES: Isolated downpours are possible this afternoon
  • WARMTH: Highs in the 80s for the rest of the week
  • WEEKEND: Rain chances increase; chances highest on Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see plenty of sunshine today as highs return to the low to mid-80s. An isolated downpour is possible, however, most will stay dry.

A partly cloudy evening gives way to mostly clear skies tonight as temperatures return to the 60s.

Thursday features sunny skies and highs in the 80s. Humidity will also be on the rise as the Kentucky State Fair begins.

Clear to partly cloudy Thursday night. Lows fall into the 60s once again.

Friday looks mainly dry before rain chances increase this weekend. While some downpours are expected on Saturday, rain chances are higher on Sunday.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane on reports of a...
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights
Southbound I-65 traffic coming from Indiana into Kentucky was slowed for nearly six hours due...
Kennedy Bridge reopens after multi-vehicle crash causes 6-hour long delay

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, August 16, 2022
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog Update
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 8/15
The weather may have unintended impacts on one of the most popular games in the world.
Behind the Forecast: How weather impacts soccer matches