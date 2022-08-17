Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Warming up before storms return next week

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Spotty shower, isolated fog chance overnight
  • Temperatures rise heading toward the weekend
  • Storms kick back in early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a partly cloudy start, we’ll see a gradual clearing of clouds overnight with lows in the 60s.

Thursday is another good-looking day with highs in the 80s underneath mostly sunny skies. There’s another outside chance of a brief pop-up downpour, but by far that will be the exception, not the rule.

Thursday night looks mainly clear and comfortable as lows get down into the 60s once again.

Friday is another very warm day in the 80s, but this time isolated storms in the afternoon will be slightly more likely thanks to some mild influence from a system to the west starting to move in.

Saturday’s storm chance is looking fairly low, lower than previous outlooks, so don’t cancel your plans! Sunday’s storm chance really kicks in though thanks to a system diving in from the northwest. Once we get through the storminess of early next week we’ll see a drier, cooler pattern for the rest of the week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

