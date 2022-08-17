Goode Weather Blog 8/17

NORTHERN LIGHTS

Recent electromagnetic storm activity from the sun is going to fire up the Northern Lights over the next couple of nights. Latest data from NASA is showing the storm beginning this afternoon in the ionosphere.

This will swing around into Northern America tonight (wavenews)

So will we get to see them? We look to be too far south for a full-on show but you may see hints on the northern horizon! Look in that direction tonight from roughly 11pm-3am. The best showing will be in the higher latitudes of the United States and certainly into Canada.

Thick green line is the main viewing. The thin green line is the southern-most extent. (wavenews)

This show is still on my bucket list to see one day!

SUMMER PATTERN FOR THE WEEKEND

Humidity levels increase slightly Friday but certainly due Saturday and Sunday. This will increase our temperatures and of course, rain chances. You can see how dewpoints get back into that muggy zone over the weekend.

The thick black line is the mean of the different modeling numbers. (wavenews)

These look to be clusters of thunderstorms at times with an average of rain totals coming in close to 1″ (solid black line). So a decent rainfall event without being excessive.

Rainfall mainly for Sunday/Monday (wavenews)

