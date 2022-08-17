LMPD officer fired after FBI charges in Breonna Taylor case meets with police chief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD Sergeant Kyle Meany met with Chief Erika Shields on Wednesday about his recent firing.

Meany, who had received a reprimand by the department in relation to the Breonna Taylor case, was fired hours after the FBI’s recent charge.

The news of the immediate firing sparked support from some residents.

However, without a conviction or an internal investigation into the new allegations, could Meany get his job back?

It’s a process LMPD Chief Erika Shields has violated before, according to the Civil Service Board in Atlanta where she used to be chief right before coming to Louisville.

“It was such a tumultuous state, that the slightest thing was going to trigger rioting and protests,” Shields told the Atlanta board about her decision.

Shields had fired two Atlanta officers in a tasing incident in 2020, hours after it happened and hit the news. Their attorneys claimed she had not even asked the officers about the incident, much less conducted any form of investigation.

Shields herself confirmed she hadn’t.

“I did not hear from him,” she said.

“So the answer is, you never asked him a single question,” the officer’s attorney asked during the a board hearing.

“That’s correct,” Shields replied.

After their firing, those two Atlanta officers were found to have acted appropriately while using their taser on two college students during riots. The charges against those officers were also later dropped.

Because Shields violated due process laws, the board said, they had to give the two officers their jobs back. In May, their attorney said they may still sue the City of Atlanta.

Meany’s meeting Wednesday was a formality in the process. If Shields continues with the termination after speaking with Meany on Wednesday, Meany can appeal that decision to the police’s merit board.

