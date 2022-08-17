LMPD: Teenager taken to hospital after shooting in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager is in the hospital after he was shot in the Smoketown Jackson neighborhood Tuesday night.

Beth Ruoff with Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m.

Officers responded to the 500 block of East Jacob Street and found a teenager shot. He was taken to University Hospital with injuries officials believe are not serious.

There are no suspects at this time. LMPD continues the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD (5673) or provide info at the online Crime Tip Portal.

