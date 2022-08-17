Man shot, killed in Portland neighborhood; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after being shot in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Around 8 p.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of West Main Street on reports of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed.

Officers arrived and found an adult man who was unresponsive in the back of the 2700 block of West Main Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

There are no suspects in custody. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

