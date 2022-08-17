Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man shot, killed in Portland neighborhood; police investigating

Around 8 p.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of West Main Street on reports of a...
Around 8 p.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of West Main Street on reports of a shooting.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after being shot in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Around 8 p.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of West Main Street on reports of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed.

Officers arrived and found an adult man who was unresponsive in the back of the 2700 block of West Main Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

There are no suspects in custody. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane on reports of a...
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash
Jefferson County Public Schools security called Louisville Metro Police around 11:30 a.m. on...
JCPS confirms first gun found on school campus in 2022-23 school year
Maria Lara, 42, has been charged with murder, operating a motor vehicle under the influence,...
Woman charged in fatal accident on Watterson Expressway
Maria Lara
Woman denies claims she was driving in fiery crash that killed man, injured passenger on I-264

Latest News

LMPD officers responded to the Smoketown Jackson neighborhood just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday and...
LMPD: Teenager taken to hospital after shooting in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood
People can come to see the exhibit at the State Fair beginning Thursday.
Motorcade escort brings new 9/11 Never Forget exhibit to the Fairgrounds
The five-floor building will accommodate 450 students in multiple one and two-bedroom units.
University of Louisville opens new residence hall to students
Bullitt County Housing hosts shoe drive to support Homelessness Prevention