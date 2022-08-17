Contact Troubleshooters
Officials identify 17-year-old girl killed in Taylor Berry crash

(KPTV)
By Charles Gazaway and Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A single vehicle accident Wednesday in the Taylor Berry neighborhood claimed the life of a woman and left a man with very serious injuries.

The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Central Avenue at 7th Street Road.

According to Louisville Metro police, the car with the victims was heading west on Central Ave. at a high rate of speed. When it entered the intersection at 7th Street Road, the driver lost control and struck a utility pole, which caused the vehicle to start spinning.

The vehicle came to rest a short distance away.

The woman, a passenger in the car, died before she could be taken to a hospital. She was identified as 17-year-old Jazmyne Burden of Louisville.

The man driving was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with injuries that LMPD is calling life-threatening.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

