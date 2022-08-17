Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Person dies of electrocution; body found tangled in wires at substation

Crews spent several hours working to shut power off and extricate the body.
By Chris Anderson and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - The Cleveland EMS division confirmed a person was fatally electrocuted early Wednesday morning at a power substation on the city’s East side.

First responders were initially dispatched to the substation at approximately 2:55 a.m., according to EMS officials.

The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews spent several hours working to shut power off and extricate the body from where the male was was discovered tangled in the live wires approximately 30 feet in the air.

According to Cleveland police, early information indicates that the male, who was in possession of a bolt cutter when he was found, climbed up the side of the substation and encountered a live power source.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane on reports of a...
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights
Southbound I-65 traffic coming from Indiana into Kentucky was slowed for nearly six hours due...
Kennedy Bridge reopens after multi-vehicle crash causes 6-hour long delay

Latest News

19 News
EMS: Male fatally electrocuted, found in wires 30 feet in air at Cleveland substation
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 23-year-old Jose A. Prado was working near a...
Construction worker dies after being critically injured on the job, authorities say
A restaurant owner in Texas wrangled an alligator.
Restaurant owner wrangles alligator in Texas
Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6...
Cheney ponders 2024 bid after losing Wyoming GOP primary
This combination of photos shows logos for social media platforms Facebook and Twitter. Social...
U.S. midterms bring few changes from social media companies