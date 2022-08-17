Safety Administrator speaks on role as part of JCPS’s new security plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Latanya Collins is the new school Safety Administrator at Crosby Middle School.

Collins’ role is part of Jefferson County Public Schools’ new plan to place School Safety Administrators (SAs) inside every middle and high school. Her job is to make sure the building is secure, ensure staff know what do in emergencies, and build relationships with students on a daily basis.

“I’ve been here at Crosby Middle School for three years,” Collins said. “This is my fourth year, and I was previously a mental health practitioner here. So I know what it’s like to attempt to keep a kid safe. My head is constantly on a swivel. Just making sure that that door is closed. Making sure that a student is following the proper procedures.”

JCPS has 66 safety administrators across the district’s schools. Each of the SAs are certified in threat management, active shooting drills, and trauma training.

”Safety is ultimately one of out biggest priority,” Matt Anderson, Crosby Middle School executive administrator of School Culture and Climate said. “So as a result of that, we want somebody who can just do that.”

SAs are instructed on when to call police or work with school security officers (SSOs), armed law enforcement patrolling a cluster of schools from outside the buildings.

The SSOs are be armed, sworn law enforcement officers who are stationed in the schools, but instead patrol a three to seven school cluster in a specific geographical zone of the city.

SSOs report primarily to the Security and Investigations department, but stay in contact with the SAs if a situation needed their attention. SAs report primarily to the school’s principal.

The district said they are still working to hire more SSOs. Their goal is to hire 30.

A new state law, House Bill 63, requires public school districts in Kentucky to have an armed officer patrolling every school campus. There are 165 schools to protect in JCPS.

Collins said she feels trained, prepared, and ready to handle a threat.

”I think my momma bear immediately comes out,” Collins said. “I am not afraid to step up.”

Collins added her goal, other than keeping school safe, is building bonds with students.

”Knowing that, again they have that trusted adult here,” Collins said. “If they see something going on at school, they can come and talk to me.”

The district battled a record number of guns firearms on campus during the last school year, reaching a total of 24 guns seized and 35 total gun incidents.

On Monday, the district reported the first gun of the school year was found at Pleasure Ridge Park High School. Those two students were cited by JCPS Security.

