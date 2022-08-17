Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Salman Rushdie attacker ‘surprised’ the author survived

FILE - Hadi Matar, 24, center, arrives for an arraignment in the Chautauqua County Courthouse...
FILE - Hadi Matar, 24, center, arrives for an arraignment in the Chautauqua County Courthouse in Mayville, NY., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Matar, the man charged with stabbing Salman Rushdie on a lecture stage in western New York on Friday, Aug. 12 said in an interview that he was surprised to learn the accomplished author had survived the attack.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The man charged with stabbing Salman Rushdie on a lecture stage in western New York said in an interview that he was surprised to learn the author had survived.

Speaking to the New York Post from jail, Hadi Matar said he decided to see Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution after he saw a tweet last winter about the writer’s planned appearance.

Matar wouldn’t say whether he was following a 1989 edict issued by the late Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini that called for Rushdie’s death after he published his novel “The Satanic Verses.”

Rushdie suffered wounds to his neck, liver, eye and an arm in the attack.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane on reports of a...
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash
Mahlon Harris was arraigned in court on Tuesday after being indicted for the shooting deaths of...
‘He didn’t have to put a bullet in my daughter’s head’: Man accused of Smoketown double murder appears in court
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights

Latest News

This image provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Texas death row inmate...
Texas executes man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent
FILE - A rig and supply vessel are pictured in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Louisiana,...
Ruling clears Biden’s 2021 pause on new oil, gas leases
Officials in Southern Nevada said another set of human remains were found this week at Lake Mead.
Authorities investigating human remains at Lake Mead; 5th such discovery this year
Authorities believe 7-year-old Ana Cristina Torres Medina may be traveling in a 2005 Dodge...
Amber Alert canceled; 7-year-old Texas girl found safe
Students at an Iowa college discovered seven new bee species to the state during a study.
Iowa college’s efforts to attract more bees ‘working’ after students’ discovery