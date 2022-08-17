Section of I-64 West to be closed today for emergency road repair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you are traveling from Frankfort to Louisville today be on the lookout for a detour that will take you off Interstate 64.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says an emergency closure is taking place at the 49.8 mile marker to allow crews to patch the bridge deck over KY 1665 (Evergreen Road).

Traffic will be detoured at Exit 53B onto U.S. 127 before turning left on U.S. 60 (also known as Louisville Road) to head west. Drivers will turn left onto KY 151 South and can re-enter I-64 West at the 48 mile marker.

The repair is expected to be finished by 3 p.m. today.

KYTC says the bridge is one of four between mile markers 47 and 52 in Franklin County that are to be replaced in a project scheduled to be completed by the Fall of 2023.

