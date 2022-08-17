Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Single car crash leaves 1 dead, 1 with life-threatening injures

(KPTV)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A single vehicle accident overnight in the Taylor Berry neighborhood claimed the life of a woman and left a man with very serious injuries.

The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Central Avenue at 7th Street Road.

According to Louisville Metro police, the car with the victims was heading west on Central Ave. at a high rate of speed. When it entered the intersection at 7th Street Road, the driver lost control and struck a utility pole which caused the vehicle to start spinning. The vehicle came to rest a short distance away.

The woman, a passenger in the car, died before she could be taken to a hospital. The man driving was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries that LMPD is calling life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation by the LMPD Traffic Unit.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane on reports of a...
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights
Mahlon Harris was arraigned in court on Tuesday after being indicted for the shooting deaths of...
‘He didn’t have to put a bullet in my daughter’s head’: Man accused of Smoketown double murder appears in court

Latest News

Students passed the talking stick while introducing themselves on the first day of preschool.
Swallowtail Forest School expands for new school year
LMPD officers responded to the Smoketown Jackson neighborhood just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday and...
LMPD: Teenager taken to hospital after shooting in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood
Around 8 p.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of West Main Street on reports of a...
Man shot, killed in Portland neighborhood; police investigating
People can come to see the exhibit at the State Fair beginning Thursday.
Motorcade escort brings new 9/11 Never Forget exhibit to the Fairgrounds