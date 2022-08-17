State charges dropped for father accused of assault in Big Four Bridge shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Grand Jury has decided not to indict a Louisville man taken into custody in connection to a shooting on the Big Four Bridge on June 11.

William Devon Thompson, 31, was initially charged with six counts of first-degree assault and one count of disorderly conduct after five teenagers were shot on the Big Four Bridge and Thompson’s 9-year-old child was grazed by a bullet.

Police said the incident occurred around 9:05 p.m. on the Big Four Bridge, where Thompson’s child was allegedly shoved off an electric scooter. Officials said a fight occurred between Thompson and the other teenagers, when two people began shooting.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney said Thompson’s actions in the shooting were “justified self-defense and defense of others,” and an issue was ordered to drop the charges.

Thompson was federally indicted on Aug. 2, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, for possessing a machine gun with no serial number and owning a firearm after being convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.

The federal charges are pending, and if convicted, Thompson faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney said charges against one juvenile involved in the Big Four Bridge shooting are also pending. Another juvenile remains a person of interest in the case.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.