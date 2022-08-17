Swallowtail Forest School expands for new school year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kids are heading back to school, including preschoolers.

The Louisville Nature Center hosts Swallowtail Forest School, an outdoor preschool for kids ages 3-5. The program started as a summer camp, then turned into a preschool during fall of 2020 because of the pandemic.

The preschool expanded for the 2022-2023 school year. It now has 15 students, three teachers, and morning and afternoon sessions.

The outdoor classroom allows students to explore nature at their own pace. Students dress according to the weather because classes are held outside (except when thunder or lightning is present).

Executive director Rebecca Minnick said the outdoor setting allows children to grow at such an important time in their lives.

“Not in a swing set or on a slide- but in a sort of freeform environment helps kids develop creativity, it helps them develop resiliency, it helps them with problem solving, it helps them with risk assessment,” Minnick said. “It benefits their eyesight, more time in the outdoors even leads to lower risk factors for diabetes and high blood pressure.”

Learn more about the forest school here.

