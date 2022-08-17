TARC getting new electric zero-emission buses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Transit Authority of River City (TARC) announced Wednesday they’ll purchase six new all-electric buses for their fleet.

The grant comes from the Federal Transit Administration, earmarked specifically for zero-emission buses.

Unlike the electric buses already running around Louisville, these buses won’t charge along their routes. They’ll be charged at their bus compound and will be able to driver longer routes.

“It’s two different kinds of technology,” TARC Director Carrie Butler said. “The industry and [its] vehicles are moving toward more of an extended range, overnight, or depot charging.”

Butler said the buses will make a huge impact on TARC’s carbon footprint and their community.

”That will put TARC well on a path to reducing emissions overall,” Butler said, “and especially along those lines that serves the historically disadvantaged neighborhoods.”

TARC is currently in negotiations with their union employees, who were on hand for Wednesday’s announcement.

“It’s unfortunate that they find grant money for the buses, but not grant money for the employees that operate those buses and work on those buses,” Local ATU President Lillian Brents said.

TARC’s current contract with the union ends at the end of the month.

As for the new buses, the wait time to receive them is close to two years.

