Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

TARC getting new electric zero-emission buses

TARC Broadway maintenance facility
TARC Broadway maintenance facility(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Transit Authority of River City (TARC) announced Wednesday they’ll purchase six new all-electric buses for their fleet.

The grant comes from the Federal Transit Administration, earmarked specifically for zero-emission buses.

Unlike the electric buses already running around Louisville, these buses won’t charge along their routes. They’ll be charged at their bus compound and will be able to driver longer routes.

“It’s two different kinds of technology,” TARC Director Carrie Butler said. “The industry and [its] vehicles are moving toward more of an extended range, overnight, or depot charging.”

Butler said the buses will make a huge impact on TARC’s carbon footprint and their community.

”That will put TARC well on a path to reducing emissions overall,” Butler said, “and especially along those lines that serves the historically disadvantaged neighborhoods.”

TARC is currently in negotiations with their union employees, who were on hand for Wednesday’s announcement.

“It’s unfortunate that they find grant money for the buses, but not grant money for the employees that operate those buses and work on those buses,” Local ATU President Lillian Brents said.

TARC’s current contract with the union ends at the end of the month.

As for the new buses, the wait time to receive them is close to two years.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane on reports of a...
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash
Mahlon Harris was arraigned in court on Tuesday after being indicted for the shooting deaths of...
‘He didn’t have to put a bullet in my daughter’s head’: Man accused of Smoketown double murder appears in court
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights

Latest News

Latanya Collins is the new school Safety Administrator at Crosby Middle School.
Safety Administrator speaks on role as part of JCPS’s new security plan
A Kentucky-based healthcare company is expanding its office space and moving into a new...
Confluent Health celebrates new Louisville headquarters bringing 350 full-time jobs
William Devon Thompson, 31, was initially charged with six counts of first-degree assault and...
State charges dropped for father accused of assault in Big Four Bridge shooting
Single car crash leaves 1 dead, 1 with life-threatening injures