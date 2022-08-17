University of Louisville opens new residence hall to students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new residence hall has opened up at the University of Louisville’s Belknap campus.

Simply titled “New Residence Hall,” it is the second residence hall to open in two years on the campus according to UofL.

The five-floor building will accommodate 450 students in multiple one and two-bedroom units. The campus also contains private study rooms, a game room, a kitchen and several laundry areas.

”Mostly freshman students on the steps of the (Student Activities Center), you can’t beat a better location than that,” Dr. Tom Hardy, UofL’s Director of Campus Housing said. “And with that so close the students will be involved, and that involvement will lead to their student success.”

UofL said it has invested $87 million into the two student housing projects over the past two years.

