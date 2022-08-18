Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

9/11 Tribute Museum, known for ground zero tours, closing

The gear of first responders is shown on display at the 9/11 Tribute Museum.
The gear of first responders is shown on display at the 9/11 Tribute Museum.(Richard Drew/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - A small museum near New York’s World Trade Center dedicated to preserving the memory of the Sept. 11 attacks is closing.

CEO Jennifer Adams says the 9/11 Tribute Museum is closing for good after Wednesday due to financial pressures made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tribute Museum opened in 2006. It offered tours led by volunteers who had lost a family member or were connected in some other way to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

It was sometimes confused with the much larger Sept. 11 museum that opened in 2014.

Adams says the Tribute Museum will maintain an online presence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane on reports of a...
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash
Mahlon Harris was arraigned in court on Tuesday after being indicted for the shooting deaths of...
‘He didn’t have to put a bullet in my daughter’s head’: Man accused of Smoketown double murder appears in court
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights

Latest News

Employees of a Louisville Half Price Books store have filed with the National Labor Relations...
Half Price Books workers at Hurstbourne Parkway store file to seek unionization
Rudy Giuliani appears at a Fulton County, Georgia, courthouse on Wednesday ahead of giving...
Giuliani says he met his obligation with Georgia grand jury
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Geomagnetic storm: Northern lights to be visible as far south as Oregon, Pennsylvania
FILE - Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels speaks to reporters during baseball spring...
Daniels out as Rangers president after 17 years leading club