Faith leaders discuss Louisville gun violence in prayer ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville religious leaders gathered at Jefferson Square Park on Wednesday to discuss challenging issues facing the city, including gun violence.

“Prayers Across Louisville” gathered representatives from multiple faiths to pray and discuss ways how to curb the city’s violence.

“As preachers, we see the people that when everybody else is gone after homicides, we are the ones that families call on for prayer, for funeral services, for counseling,” Rev. Dr. Steven M. Kelsey, Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhood’s faith-based coordinator said. “We are the ones there. So, as faith leaders, we’ve galvanized together to tell the city if we’re going to move forward, don’t move forward without us. Move forward with us.”

The Sanctuary Project is working to provide people with more information about mental health that could help prevent future homicides within local communities.

If there is a homicide, volunteers would go out to assist those affected and those working on the case with anything that is needed.

The group’s main goal is to start helping the city of Louisville heal from this tragic issue.

