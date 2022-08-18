Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FDA targets illegal nicotine gummies in new warning letter

A sign for the Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in Silver...
FILE - A sign for the Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in Silver Spring, Md., on Dec. 10, 2020. On Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, the FDA issued a first-of-a-kind warning to the maker of nicotine gummies, saying the illegal candies pose a growing risk to teenagers and younger children. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal regulators on Thursday issued a first-of-a-kind warning to the maker of nicotine gummies, saying the illegal candies pose a growing risk to teenagers and younger children.

The Food and Drug Administration said the fruit-flavored gummies from Florida manufacturer VPR Brands could cause nicotine poisoning or even death if eaten by small children. Regulators also cited recent research suggesting nicotine candies and similar products are becoming more popular among high school students.

“Nicotine gummies are a public health crisis just waiting to happen among our nation’s youth, particularly as we head into a new school year,” FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said in a statement.

In March, Congress passed a law granting the FDA authority over all forms of nicotine, regardless of whether from tobacco plants or manufactured in a laboratory. That closed a loophole in FDA’s oversight, which until then only included nicotine from plants.

Manufacturer VPR Brands markets its square-shaped gummies as containing “tobacco-free nicotine.” In recent years, many vaping companies have similarly claimed that they’ve switched to synthetic nicotine.

An employee at VPR Brands reached by phone Thursday declined to comment. The FDA’s warning letter gives the company 15 days to remove or address the violations. The agency said VPR Brands has not applied for permission to market the gummies. FDA warnings are not legally binding, but the agency can take companies to court if they are ignored.

The FDA has been working for years to reverse a rise in electronic cigarette use among U.S. teenagers, with mixed results. Last month the agency announced plans to ban e-cigarettes from Juul, only to put the order on hold after facing legal pushback from the popular vaping company.

A recent FDA-funded study found nicotine candies were the second-most popular tobacco product used by high school students in Southern California, behind only e-cigarettes. The FDA said Thursday’s action is the first warning to a maker of nicotine gummies.

The FDA has come under intense congressional pressure after announcing last month it would miss a deadline to remove thousands of unauthorized synthetic nicotine products from the market. The agency said it is working as quickly as possible to review nearly 1 million marketing applications it received from 200 companies.

The lack of action has sparked frustration from lawmakers, including Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, who called the delay “deeply disappointing and unacceptable,” in a letter last month.

FDA’s Califf subsequently announced plans for an outside review of FDA’s tobacco division, a rare step that followed recent criticism of the program.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single car crash leaves 1 dead, 1 with life-threatening injures
First responders quickly arrived at the scene, but the child had already died, according to...
Toddler died after being hit by Amazon van, police say
Kyle Meany, a sergeant with the Louisville Metro Police Department, was charged with federal...
LMPD officer fired after FBI charges in Breonna Taylor case meets with police chief
Mahlon Harris was arraigned in court on Tuesday after being indicted for the shooting deaths of...
‘He didn’t have to put a bullet in my daughter’s head’: Man accused of Smoketown double murder appears in court
People living in the Portland neighborhood want to know why they weren’t informed a production...
Portland residents upset they weren’t informed of gritty movie set installation

Latest News

The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8,...
Judge appears willing to unveil some of Mar-a-Lago affidavit
Turbo the miniature horse was born with little-to-no use in his rear end, but an animal...
CUTE: Miniature horse born without use of rear legs takes off running in new wheelchair
Investigators are trying to determine the children's identities and looking for clues into the...
Family finds remains of 2 children in suitcases they bought at auction, New Zealand police say
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Prosecutors rest their case against 2 men in Whitmer plot
On Thursday, the fire department said it has donated a surplus pumper fire truck to the Wolf...
Zoneton Fire District sending equipment to help Eastern Ky. flood efforts