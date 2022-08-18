FORECAST: Beautiful weather to kick-off the Kentucky State Fair!

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: Isolated shower chance this afternoon

WARMING TREND: Highs in the mid to upper 80s to end the week

WEEKEND: Rain chances increase; highest chance on Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair is underway and the weather is perfect. Expect highs well into the 80s with the continued low humidity levels. There’s still a small risk for a pop-up shower later today but most will remain dry.

Mostly clear skies are expected tonight as lows return to the 60s once again.

We’ll see highs in the 80s on Friday and quite a bit of sunshine in the forecast. There is an isolated rain chance in the forecast as our next system moves closer to us.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms remain possible Friday evening before fading, otherwise, partly cloudy skies are expected. Look for lows in the 60s.

