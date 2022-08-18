FORECAST: Heat could nudge near 90 degrees Friday and Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES

80s for most, 90 in the city Friday & Saturday

Storms creep back into the forecast on Sunday

Drying out next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll clear out the sky for the most part overnight as lows settle into the 60s again by Friday morning.

Thursday night will have a muggier feel to it as slightly higher humidity works its way in. Quite a bit of Friday will be mostly sunny, but by the afternoon, we’ll see a few clouds and some isolated downpour activity on the Kentucky side of the river primarily.

Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees on Friday.

As a disturbance continues to move through areas southeast of us, we’ll see a small shower chance mainly in Kentucky Friday night.

Lows will be in the 60s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be very much like Friday with warm temperatures in the 80s to near 90, a partly sunny afternoon, and a small pop-up downpour chance during the heating of the day.

Sunday is when storm chances ramp up in a big way, as a much-advertised area of low pressure and attached cold front move into the region from the northwest. A few stronger storms cannot be ruled out Sunday afternoon and evening.

Monday’s forecast is trending somewhat drier, as the aforementioned system seems to be speeding up on the latest data.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.