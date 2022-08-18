Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Heat could nudge near 90 degrees Friday and Saturday

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Kevin Harned
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • 80s for most, 90 in the city Friday & Saturday
  • Storms creep back into the forecast on Sunday
  • Drying out next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll clear out the sky for the most part overnight as lows settle into the 60s again by Friday morning.

Thursday night will have a muggier feel to it as slightly higher humidity works its way in. Quite a bit of Friday will be mostly sunny, but by the afternoon, we’ll see a few clouds and some isolated downpour activity on the Kentucky side of the river primarily.

Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees on Friday.

As a disturbance continues to move through areas southeast of us, we’ll see a small shower chance mainly in Kentucky Friday night.

Lows will be in the 60s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be very much like Friday with warm temperatures in the 80s to near 90, a partly sunny afternoon, and a small pop-up downpour chance during the heating of the day.

Sunday is when storm chances ramp up in a big way, as a much-advertised area of low pressure and attached cold front move into the region from the northwest. A few stronger storms cannot be ruled out Sunday afternoon and evening.

Monday’s forecast is trending somewhat drier, as the aforementioned system seems to be speeding up on the latest data.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Thursday, August 18, 2022

Most Read

Kyle Meany, a sergeant with the Louisville Metro Police Department, was charged with federal...
LMPD sergeant meets with police chief for pre-termination after FBI charges
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
The tag on Antonio's backpack
Kindergartner with sensory disorder gets dropped off at wrong JCPS school
People living in the Portland neighborhood want to know why they weren’t informed a production...
Portland residents upset they weren’t informed of gritty movie set installation
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Thursday, August 18, 2022
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 8/18
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 8/17
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog Update