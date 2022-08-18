Contact Troubleshooters
Goode Weather Blog 8/18

By Brian Goode
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Today a special guest joins me as we talk about the KY State Fair and some of our favorites out there.

But yes, we did discuss the weather setup into the weekend and how the wind shift to the south will lead to a more warm/humid setup with scattered t-storms. Coverage looks spotty (and mainly east of I-65) Fri/Sat but all areas are at risk on Sunday.

More on the video update!

