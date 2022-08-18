Greater Clark County Schools hosts Q&A for proposed Parkview Middle School location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A community Q&A session is scheduled on Thursday evening to discuss a new middle school planned for Greater Clark County Schools that will replace Parkview Middle School.

Parkview Middle School in Jeffersonville has been taking in students since 1961.

Greater Clark County Schools Superintendent Mark Laughner previously told our partners at the News and Tribune the current Parkview building doesn’t have enough space for their growing population of students.

Laughner also cited “a Greater Clark demographic study projecting increased growth in the northern part of the city and the plateauing of growth in the downtown area,” according to the News and Tribune.

The proposed new location is Twilight Golf Course’s current site, right off Highway 62. It is about five miles northeast of the current school’s location.

District Councilman Dustin White said he disagrees with the district’s proposed plan.

”You have some people calling it a school desert in Downtown Jeffersonville,” White said. “And they’ve closed three schools. Three elementary schools already in downtown Jeff.”

Other council members said they have safety concerns, since the golf course site is right off the highway and worry it could create traffic issues.

”I don’t think it’s in the best interest of everyone in the city of Jeffersonville,” Councilman Ron Ellis said. “I live west of Holmans Lane. I think the children west of Holmans Lane need a downtown junior high school to go to. I oppose having to bus all of our children from downtown from the West End all the way up to the golf club area.”

Both council members said they hope to reach a compromise with the district. They believe there’s room to build a new school closer to Parkview’s current location.

Jimmy Richardson said he has lived across the street from the school for the past 20 years.

”I went to school here,” Richardson said. “I never knew when I was growing up that I would own actually own a house right across the street from where I went to middle school at.”

Richardson said he loves living here. The only issue he said he has is the student drop-off lines occasionally blocking his driveway.

”[School administrators] know me pretty much,” Richardson said. “If I go over to the door, they know if somebody is blocking my driveway.”

Despite the inconvenience, Richardson said he doesn’t want the school to move. Richardson said he worries if the proposed plan passes, the empty school will create a hole in the neighborhood that will be hard to fill.

”I am going to miss seeing the kids going back and forth to school,” Richardson said. “That brings memories to me. Riding the school bus myself. Coming to here myself.”

