Half Price Books workers at Hurstbourne Parkway store file to seek unionization

Employees of a Louisville Half Price Books store have filed with the National Labor Relations Board in an attempt to unionize.(WNEM TV5)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Employees of a Louisville Half Price Books store have filed with the National Labor Relations Board in an attempt to unionize.

The signed petition was filed by the United Food and Commercials Workers Union Local 227 on Tuesday, representing 18 workers of the new and used bookstore on Hurstbourne Parkway.

In order to file for union petition, more than 30% of employees within the place of business need to be in support of forming a union. Once the petition is collected, the NLRB would begin the election process, where a majority of employees will need to vote in support of unionization.

Half Price Books’ corporate office is located in Dallas, Texas, and the company operates two locations in Louisville Metro.

Over the past few months, multiple other Louisville-area businesses have filed to seek unionization, including three Starbucks locations.

The Factory Lane Starbucks store voted to unionize in May, a store in Clarksville voted to unionize in June, and the Starbucks in the Bon Air neighborhood organized for unionization on June 21, but elections have not yet concluded.

Workers with a Louisville-based coffee store Heine Brothers Coffee also announced intent to unionize, and have filed Unfair Labor Practices claiming the company tried to retaliate and stop union activity.

WAVE News has reached out to Half Price Books for comment.

