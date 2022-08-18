INDOT looking for public comment on new Improve 64 project

FLOYD COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced new plans to make portions of Interstate 64 and I-265 more safe.

According to News and Tribune, INDOT has named the project “Improve 64.” More lanes, and reconfigured exits, are all part of the project.

The work on I-64 will be done between Route 150 and Main Street in New Albany. This construction will include an additional travel lane both eastbound and westbound on I-64, from U.S. 150 to Cherry Street.

An additional travel lane will be added on I-265 eastbound from 1-64 to State Street.

Ramps will be reconfigured at the I-64 and I-265 interchange, allowing motorists to exit from the right, instead of the left side of the interstate, according to News and Tribune. A new exit lane will be added as well.

There will also be a new travel lane added from I-64 westbound to U.S. 150.

Construction isn’t planned to start until the end of 2024. Construction is anticipated to last two years.

INDOT says there are no long-term, full closures planned. Two lanes are also expected to remain open in each direction during the construction, however there could be some short-term lane or ramp closures during the project.

INDOT is seeking public comment from people who live, work, or travel that area. Comments will be accepted through Friday, Sept. 2.

They can be submitted by mail, or online by emailing KGillette@HNTB.com. Comments will be accepted through the development process. A formal public hearing is expected in the fall of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.