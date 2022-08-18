Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

INDOT looking for public comment on new Improve 64 project

Image depicting traffic cones
Image depicting traffic cones(MGN Online)
By Makayla Ballman
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced new plans to make portions of Interstate 64 and I-265 more safe.

According to News and Tribune, INDOT has named the project “Improve 64.” More lanes, and reconfigured exits, are all part of the project.

The work on I-64 will be done between Route 150 and Main Street in New Albany. This construction will include an additional travel lane both eastbound and westbound on I-64, from U.S. 150 to Cherry Street.

An additional travel lane will be added on I-265 eastbound from 1-64 to State Street.

Ramps will be reconfigured at the I-64 and I-265 interchange, allowing motorists to exit from the right, instead of the left side of the interstate, according to News and Tribune. A new exit lane will be added as well.

There will also be a new travel lane added from I-64 westbound to U.S. 150.

Construction isn’t planned to start until the end of 2024. Construction is anticipated to last two years.

INDOT says there are no long-term, full closures planned. Two lanes are also expected to remain open in each direction during the construction, however there could be some short-term lane or ramp closures during the project.

INDOT is seeking public comment from people who live, work, or travel that area. Comments will be accepted through Friday, Sept. 2.

They can be submitted by mail, or online by emailing KGillette@HNTB.com. Comments will be accepted through the development process. A formal public hearing is expected in the fall of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Meany, a sergeant with the Louisville Metro Police Department, was charged with federal...
LMPD officer fired after FBI charges in Breonna Taylor case meets with police chief
Single car crash leaves 1 dead, 1 with life-threatening injures
First responders quickly arrived at the scene, but the child had already died, according to...
Toddler died after being hit by Amazon van, police say
People living in the Portland neighborhood want to know why they weren’t informed a production...
Portland residents upset they weren’t informed of gritty movie set installation
Mahlon Harris was arraigned in court on Tuesday after being indicted for the shooting deaths of...
‘He didn’t have to put a bullet in my daughter’s head’: Man accused of Smoketown double murder appears in court

Latest News

The Kroger Mobile Market makes three stops every weekday around the Louisville area.
Kroger Mobile Market celebrates 3rd anniversary
The tag on Antonio's backpack
Kindergartner with sensory disorder gets dropped off at wrong JCPS school
Meijer announced year-round savings of 15 percent on school and home office equipment for...
Meijer offering teacher discount throughout school year
LMPD officers responded to the Smoketown Jackson neighborhood just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday and...
LMPD: Teenager taken to hospital after shooting in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood